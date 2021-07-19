'Morning Edition' Welcomes A Martinez As A New Host

NOEL KING, HOST:

Those of you out there listening, you've probably noticed a new voice on MORNING EDITION today. I want to take a minute to formally welcome A Martinez on his first day co-hosting with us. A, welcome to you. We're so glad you're here.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

I'm not getting pranked, right? This is real now, right?

KING: (Laughter) It was all a game. So hey, you're an old pro at this. You hosted a show at KPCC in Pasadena for a long time. It's called "Take Two." What are you really looking forward to about this job?

MARTINEZ: Oh, just introducing myself to the country and then kind of learn about the rest of the United States. I've been focused so much the last eight years on Los Angeles, Southern California and California that I think I've maybe overlooked the rest of the country in a lot of ways. So I can't wait to kind of just get to know the rest of the U.S. in a way that MORNING EDITION will allow me to get to know it as.

KING: You are out on the West Coast.

MARTINEZ: Yeah.

KING: So what time will you be going to bed? And what time will you be getting up? For reference, I wake up at 2:30. And it's killing me (laughter).

MARTINEZ: 2:30. OK. So my plan is to go to sleep by 4 o'clock in the afternoon...

KING: OK.

MARTINEZ: ...And wake up at 11, and then just let a cold shower slap my face for, like, 20 minutes.

KING: (Laughter).

MARTINEZ: Well, no, no, no. There's a water shortage in California. So I can't necessarily do that. But maybe I'll have some cold compresses or ice slapped against my face to wake up and then leave by 11:30 out of the San Fernando Valley and head to Culver City.

KING: Oh, man. Who's your dream interview?

MARTINEZ: Whew, my dream interview. I'd love to talk to Eddie Vedder once, just once.

KING: Oh, my God.

MARTINEZ: That'd be great for me.

KING: You, me and Rachel Martin.

MARTINEZ: No kidding? Well, I called it out loud first, Noel and Rachel. So get behind me.

KING: (Laughter) You and Rachel are going to end up thumb wrestling over this one.

MARTINEZ: (Laughter).

KING: Trust me. This is a very serious thing you've just said. Who would you be nervous to interview?

MARTINEZ: Eddie Vedder.

(LAUGHTER)

KING: Well, we are so glad to have you with us, A. I can't wait to get started. And welcome, welcome, welcome on behalf of all of us.

MARTINEZ: Thank you. I'm thrilled to be here.

(SOUNDBITE OF PEARL JAM SONG, "EVEN FLOW") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.