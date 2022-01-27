Race in Siberia sets the record for coldest marathon

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

There's a new marathon record to contend with, but it's got nothing to do with speed. Last weekend, the Yakutia Cold Pole Marathon (ph) in Siberia became the coldest marathon on record. Runners braced against temperatures of negative-63 degrees Fahrenheit as frost coated their brows and eyelashes. The race started early since temperatures were expected to drop even lower. Only 65 runners competed, and about a hundred very dedicated supporters cheered them on.