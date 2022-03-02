© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

House votes to award Congressional Gold Medals to Black World War Two Battalion

Published March 2, 2022 at 7:01 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Generations after the fact, the House of Representatives is awarding congressional gold medals to a World War II battalion. The 6888th was the only all-Black female unit to serve overseas, and its mission was to deliver backlogged mail to American soldiers. In a time before text and email, those envelopes were the only connection with home, and the battalion delivered 17 million pieces of mail in three months. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.