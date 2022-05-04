© 2022 WEMU
Vance and Ryan will face off in Ohio's U.S. Senate race in November

By Leila Fadel,
Don Gonyea
Published May 4, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT

In Ohio, the field is set for what will be one of the most closely watched U.S. Senate races. On the Republican side, venture capitalist and author J.D. Vance will face Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
