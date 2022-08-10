Detroit Jazz Festival Shuttle Information

The Detroit Jazz Festival is back live in downtown Detroit Labor Day weekend, Friday September 2nd - Sunday September 5th!

WEMU is once again arranging for shuttle bus service to the festival Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Look for the buses at Ann Arbor's Skyline High School and the George Gervin Game Above Center (Convocation Center) on the EMU campus. The price for a ride to and from the festival will be $20 roundtrip in advance or $25 for same day sign up.

The bus has four departure times from each location on Saturday and Sunday and three departure times on Monday.

Saturday and Sunday schedules



Depart Skyline Depart EMU Depart Huntington Center (formerly Cobo Hall) 10:30 AM 11:00 AM 1:30 PM 2:00 PM 3:00 PM 4:30 PM 5:00 PM 6:00 PM 7:30 PM 8:00 PM 9:00 PM 11:30 PM

Monday schedule



Depart Skyline Depart EMU Depart Huntington Center (formerly Cobo Hall) 10:30 AM 11:00 AM 1:30 PM 2:00 PM 3:00 PM 4:30 PM 5:00 PM 6:00 PM 8:30 PM

Golden Limousine will be doing the driving so you can just enjoy the free festival and not have to worry about parking.

