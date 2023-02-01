Black History Month Feature - The Reverend Doctor Henry P. Jacobs
February is Black History Month and each day WEMU will share the stories of significant contributions of African Americans to life in our communities, through material provided by the African American Cultural History Museum of Washtenaw County.
Did you know that one of the most important leaders of the post-Civil War Reconstruction Era in Mississippi once worked as a janitor at what is now Eastern Michigan University?
Listen to find out more.