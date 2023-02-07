NPR's Tiny Desk Contest Opens for Entries

Since its inception in 2014, the Tiny Desk Contest has amassed nearly 35,000 entries from thousands of musicians across the country. The rules are simple: Unsigned bands and musicians ages 18 and older must submit a video of themselves performing an original song at a desk of their choice. Contest winners have gone on to tour the world, sign with major labels, open for legendary performers and even receive Grammy awards. More details on the Contest are available on http://tinydeskcontest.npr.org.

The 2023 NPR Tiny Desk Contest is open to any legal residents of the fifty (50) United States, the US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia who are 18 and older.

This year's panel of judges includes NPR Music’s Bob Boilen and Bobby Carter; Sharon Van Etten, KEXP’s Albina Cabrera, Sudan Archives, and Baby Rose.