'Wait Wait' for June 15, 2024: With Not My Job guest Michelle Williams

This week's show was recorded at Millennium Park in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Michelle Williams and panelists Paula Poundstone, Alonzo Bodden, and Helen Hong Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

The Chomp Champ, Vexing Vexillology, and the Latest from Cupertino

Panel Questions

Undie Rock

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell us three stories about something happening at Belgium's Jemeppe Castle, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Michelle Williams on CBS' Survivor

Michelle Williams was a gospel singer who hit it big when she auditioned for Destiny's Child in 2000. Since then, she's won Grammys, starred in Broadway plays, and started her own podcast. One of her biggest songs may be "Survivor" but can she answer our questions about CBS' Survivor?

Mysterious Messages, Mature Meals, Micturation Meter

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Air Plain, Sexy & Scabby, and the Scariest Word in the English Language

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that Joey Chestnut is banned from the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, what'll be his next career move?

