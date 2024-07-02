Detroit Jazz Festival - 2024 Full Lineup and Schedule Announced

Information taken directly from today's press release:

"The Detroit Jazz Festival, the world’s largest (and best) free jazz festival, today announced this year’s full lineup and schedule for Labor Day weekend.

“We’re excited to present the full lineup for this year’s Detroit Jazz Festival,” said Chris Collins, president and artistic director, Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation. “The artists scheduled to perform on the festival stages reflect a very dynamic and eclectic group of talented jazz artists that represents our commitment to the propagation of jazz in all of its forms and evolutions, and mission to honor Detroit jazz legacy and present free jazz to our faithful fans in downtown Detroit and our audiences worldwide.”

Full schedule and lineup:

Friday, Aug. 30

6:00 pm Dr. Valade’s Brass Band featuring Shannon Powell

7:00 pm TRANSLINEAR LIGHT The Music of Alice Coltrane featuring Ravi Coltrane with Special Guest Brandee Younger, and the Detroit Jazz Festival Chamber Orchestra

9:00 pm 2024 Artist-In-Residence BRIAN BLADE & THE FELLOWSHIP BAND

Sat., Aug. 31

11:30 am MSBOA Showcase

1:30 pm Wayne State University Jazz Big Band

2:00 pm Harmolodics

2:15 pm Wendell Harrison and Tribe

3:00 pm Walter White Big Band

3:15 pm Charlie Sepulveda & The Turnaround Plus Special Guest

3:45 pm The Ron English Crew

4:15 pm Isaiah J. Thompson Quartet

5:00 pm The Bad Plus

5:15 pm MONTY ALEXANDER D-DAY

5:30 pm J Rowe/Jordan Schug Sextet

6:00 pm Mimi Fox Organ Trio

7:00 pm Nate Smith

7:15 pm Melanie Charles

7:30 pm Sean Dobbins Ensemble Presents The World We Know

9:00 pm Cameron Graves

9:15 pm Christian McBride & Inside Straight



Sun., Sept. 1

11:30 am MSBOA Showcase

12:15 pm Michigan State University Big Band

12:15 pm JC Heard JazzWeek All-Stars

1:30 pm Downbeat Blindfold Test

2:00 pm Tottori Jazz Mission (Tottori, Japan)

2:00 pm Collegiate Combo Competition Winners

2:00 pm HAKi!

3:15 pm James “Blood” Ulmer Music Revelation Ensemble

3:45 pm Vince Abbracciante Nocturno — in collaboration with the Italian Cultural Institute of Chicago - Solo Accordion”

4:00 pm The Vibraphone Summit: Warren Wolf – Joe Locke – Jason Marsalis & Chien Chien Lu

5:15 pm Chief Adjuah (formerly Christian Scott)

5:45 pm Russ Macklem and BIG FELLAS

5:45 pm JK6; Takatsuki, Japan Jazz Street’s Exchange Band

6:00 pm THREE VISTORS featuring Edward Simon, Scott Colley, Brian Blade and special guest Becca Stevens and The Detroit Jazz Festival String Octet

7:15 pm Joshua Redman Group ft. Gabrielle Cavassa ‘where are we’ tour

7:45 pm Anthony Stanco Quintet

7:45 pm Carmen Lundy

8:15 pm Kyle Eastwood – Eastwood Symphonic; Detroit Jazz Festival Symphony Orchestra

9:15 pm Ghost-Note

Monday, Sept. 2

11:45 am Detroit Public Schools Community District Showcase

12:45 pm University of Michigan Big Band

2:00 pm Kasan Belgrave Sextet

2:15 pm Joe De Gregorio Trio

2:45 pm Zig Zag Power Trio: Vernon Reid – Melvin Gibbs – Will Calhoun

4:00 pm OOPAPADA/Dr. Prof. Leonard King

4:00 pm Marquis Hill: Composers Collective

4:45 pm Pablo Ziegler Quintet Featuring Roberta Gambarini

6:15 pm Monika Herzig’s Sheroes

6:15 pm Billy Childs Quartet, Special Guest Sean Jones

7:15 pm BRIAN BLADE & THE FELLOWSHIP BAND with the Detroit Jazz Festival Jazz Orchestra arranged and conducted by Jim McNeely

The Detroit Jazz Festival will be held in downtown Detroit on Aug. 30 – Sept. 2 (Labor Day weekend)."