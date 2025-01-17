An exit interview with Nicholas Burns, outgoing U.S. ambassador to China

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Nicholas Burns is home from China. The U.S. diplomat served as President Biden's ambassador there. He returned to resign as the administration ends. And in a State Department office, he sat to take our questions.

Is China still a country on the rise?

NICHOLAS BURNS: I think China is a country that wants to be on the rise. It has a big view of itself, its leadership and its role in the world.

INSKEEP: Ambassador Burns said it's also a country that faces a slowing economy and a declining population.

You say China wants to be a country on the rise. Is there an open question in your mind as to whether the arrow on the chart is pointing up a little or pointing down at this point?

BURNS: I answered it that way, Steve, because I'm just finishing up my ambassadorship. And when I was being confirmed by the U.S. Senate more than three years ago, I remember several senators asking me about Xi Jinping's maxim - the East is rising, and the West is falling. Well, how does that look 3 1/2 years later?

INSKEEP: Burns says the U.S. economy is stronger, and so are its relations with allies. President Trump imposed tariffs on China in his first term. President Biden added more and blocked Chinese access to the highest technology. But China has lately hacked U.S. telephone networks and threatens Taiwan, which the U.S. has effectively committed to defend. So I asked if China could use its trade with the U.S. to disrupt the U.S. economy.

BURNS: We should not be unduly dependent on an authoritarian country like China. So we're trying to and working, I think successfully in some respects, to alter those supply chains, to bring them back to the United States.

INSKEEP: But as of now is the answer, yes, they could put pressure on the United States in a lot of way?

BURNS: Well, they're trying. So for instance, Steve, over the last 30 to 40 days, the Chinese have taken measures to restrict the sale of germanium and gallium and antimony. But there are other sources of supply in Canada, in Germany. And in the United States, we've got to reengineer these supply chains because we did learn that fundamental lesson in the pandemic.

INSKEEP: Marco Rubio, Senator Marco Rubio, who is President Trump's nominee for Secretary of State, did his confirmation hearing this week and among other things described the U.S.-China relationship as unbalanced, by which I believe he means we're more dependent on them or more vulnerable to them than the other way around. Do you agree with that?

BURNS: I think, you know, there's a degree of mutual dependence if you look at our economic relationship. But I think that Senator Rubio is correct to say we've got to continue this effort that President Biden started to make sure that we're not unduly dependent in areas that are critical.

INSKEEP: Some of the people who are connected with the new administration have an opinion about Russia and China. And they would like to drive Russia and China apart, which might mean being friendlier with Russia. Hard to say. But what do you think about when you hear about that goal to pry Russia and China apart for the benefit of the U.S.?

BURNS: Well, you know, I think we have to stand up for American interests. In the case of China, it's to compete with them and yet try to engage them when it's in our interest to do so. In the case of Russia, it's to stand up to them and to try to help Ukraine avoid a takeover by the Russian Federation. I mean, if there's a valiant cause in the world today, it's the cause of Ukraine. President Biden has stood up for Ukraine. And he's rallied the rest of the world, the Democratic world, to support it. We shouldn't walk away from that.

INSKEEP: There's another thing that I hear from people who are connected with the new administration, and that is the idea that the United States could be doing a lot more to pressure China to back away from Russia.

BURNS: Well, we are pressuring China. I'll give you an...

INSKEEP: But can you do more? Can you do more?

BURNS: Well, I think we have to pay attention to this issue. I'm sure the new administration will. But let me give you the example. Several hundred Chinese companies - just shy of 400 - are providing dual use technology to the Russian defense industrial base. They're allowing Putin, they're giving him the wherewithal to prosecute this war. We have sanctioned many of those companies. In my last week in Beijing - I just returned from China - I had four meetings with Chinese leaders. And in each meeting, I said this is the issue of the moment, and it's got to stop. And if it doesn't stop, we're going to continue to sanction you. That's a core American interest, and I would hope the new administration would follow it.

INSKEEP: The worsening U.S. relations with China create problems for U.S. corporations, which still do hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of business there. Ambassador Burns told us U.S. business leaders try to stay out of conflicts, and Burns understood because he says China's communist leaders don't tolerate criticism. This raises questions in the United States because an American billionaire who does a lot of business in China is now close to the incoming president, so close he will be on the platform when Trump takes the oath of office on Monday.

How many dealings, if any, did you have with Elon Musk over the years, who does so much business in China?

BURNS: Not much. I mean, I exchanged emails with him at one time. I visited the Gigafactory, his very impressive Tesla factory outside of Shanghai. They've since built a battery factory there. It's a very successful company. We obviously want Tesla to succeed. And that's true of the - I visited, just to show you, GM and Ford as well as Tesla, the big three there in Shanghai. It's a very important industry for the United States.

INSKEEP: There are critics of Musk, even including some people in President-elect Trump's coalition, who will say, oh, you can't trust Elon Musk. He never speaks against China. He can't speak against China. What do you think about when you hear that?

BURNS: I don't think it would be fair for me to comment. I'll tell you why, because I've had very limited - one contact with him, really. He runs an important business there, and I don't want to be critical of American business leaders.

INSKEEP: Do you think that American business leaders can speak freely and confidently, even if they have some exposure to the Chinese government?

BURNS: Well, I think it's a problem when Americans are investing in any authoritarian country. There are often pressures by that government for businesspeople not to speak up. So every business person, every company has to make its own determination. But I can tell you this, it's a very patriotic business community. I know them very well. Thousands of American businesses. They're American to the core. They want our country to succeed. But when it comes to international relations, it's usually a government-to-government dynamic in terms of the back-and-forth that you and I are having over these issues.

INSKEEP: And you think that's the way that it ought to be? The U.S. government should say to the business community, don't worry about it, we're going to speak up for you, we're going to speak up for America?

BURNS: You know, I think it depends. I mean, you know, American businesses all around the world, there may be cases where there are significant problems that, you know, American business leaders should speak up. But I don't want to preach to them. It's hard enough for American businesses to do business in China. We want them to be successful so that their companies can be successful here.

INSKEEP: Ambassador Nicholas Burns, it's a pleasure talking with you. Thank you so much.

BURNS: Thank you, Steve.

INSKEEP: President Biden's man in China formally resigns his office today.

