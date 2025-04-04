New Music Friday: The best albums out April 4

It's Friday, and instead of looking through your fingers at your 401k this morning, we recommend opening up your preferred music streaming app and losing yourself in the glorious new records released overnight.

NPR Music's Stephen Thompson welcomed Zach McCormick of Minnesota Public Radio's The Current to our weekly New Music Friday episode to discuss Twin Cities hometown hero Craig Finn, who released his sixth solo album, Always Been, today. Stephen and Zach also get into a "no skips" album from the band Momma and much more.

The Starting 5

/ The Hold Steady's Craig Finn

Stephen and Zach give you the backstory and best songs on the following albums:

Craig Finn, Always Been

Momma, Welcome to My Blue Sky

Lily Seabird, Trash Mountain

duendita, a strong desire to survive

Dumb Things, Self Help

New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast! Hear the discussion on the NPR App, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Lightning Round

/ Lester St. Louis and Chris Ryan Williams of HxH

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

Sleigh Bells, Bunky Becky Birthday Boy

Djo, The Crux

Roomer, Leaving It All to Chance

The Waterboys, Life, Death and Dennis Hopper

HxH, Stark Phenomena

Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple.

The Long List

Eddie Whelan / Ninja Tune / Ninja Tune Black Country, New Road's May Kershaw, Tyler Hyde and Georgia Ellery

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Rock/Alt/Indie

Black Country, New Road, Forever Howlong

Scowl, Are We All Angels

The Ophelias, Spring Grove

Florist, Jellywish

Wet, Two Lives

The Ex, If Your Mirror Breaks

Mekons, Horror

Dirty Projectors & s t a r g a z e, Song of the Earth

Heaven, Dream Aloud

Miki Berenyi Trio, Tripla

Anika, Abyss

BUFFET LUNCH, Perfect Hit!

Daniel Kleederman, Another Life

Glare, Sunset Funeral

Hataałii, I'll Be Around

Index For Working Musik, Which Direction Goes The Beam

Juanita & Juan, Jungle Cruise

L.A. Witch, DOGGOD

Panchiko, Gingko

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Death Hilarious

Sarah Mary Chadwick, Take Me Out To a Bar / What Am I, Gatsby?

Sister Ray, Believer

Sweet Williams, Four Five

SYML, Nobody Lives Here

The Nightingales, The Awful Truth

V/A, NYContinuity Vol.1: New New York Does Old New York

Grinding Eyes, Out of Focus

Babebee, all that heaven allows

Babe Rainbow, Slipper imp and shakaerator

Ball Park Music, Like Love

Mannequin Death Squad, Wise and Dangerous

Country/Folk/Americana

Ashleigh Flynn & The Riveters, Good Morning, Sunshine

Bryan Martin, Years in the Making

Cameron Knowler, CRK

Grey DeLisle, The Grey Album

Parmalee, Fell in Love With a Cowgirl

Seth Walker, Why the Worry

Shane Alexander, Forever Songs

Will Johnson (of Centro-Matic), Diamond City

Rap/Hip-Hop

2hollis, star

sleepingdogs, Dogstoevsky

Ant, Collection of Sounds Vol. 4

Homeboy Sandman, Corn Hole Legend EP

EP FattMack, Here to Stay

Mbnel, EPOCH

Shoreline Mafia, Back in Bidness

Boldy James & V Don, Alphabet Highway

R&B/Soul

Dreamer Isioma, StarX Lover

Melanie Fiona, Say Yes EP

EP Rosettes, Lifestyles

Electronic/Out There

Skrillex, F*** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol but Ur Not!!

Michael Grigoni & Pan American, New World, Lonely Ride

Barker, Stochastic Drift

DJ Koze, Music Can Hear Us

Yann Tiersen, Rathlin from a Distance / The Liquid Hour

Bergsonist, Ode To Life EP

EP David Lee Myers, Sensus

Dustin Wong, Gloria

Hüma Utku, Dracones

Katelyn Clark & Mitch Renaud, Ourobouros

Lawrence Hart, Come In Out of the Rain

Nico Georis, Music Belongs to the Universe

Nicolás Melmann, Música Aperta

Penelope Trappes, A Requiem

Rudy's Midnight Machine, Mistral EP

EP Sissy Spacek, Entrance

Walt McClements, On A Painted Ocean

Keeley Forsyth & Matthew Bourne, Hand to Mouth

Lea Bertucci & Olivia Block, I Know the Number of the Sand and the Measure of the Sea

Classical

Ariel Quartet, Beethoven: The complete String Quartets Vol. 1

Raphaël Pichon, Bach: Mass in B Minor, BWV 232

Krystian Zimerman, Brahms: Piano Quartets Nos. 2 & 3

Thomas Adès, Orchestral Suites

Bruno Hoffman, The Art of the Glass Harp

Pop

Elton John & Brandi Carlile, Who Believes in Angels?

Alisa Xayalith, Slow Crush

ALO, Frames

Bermuda Search Party, Fools on Parade

Knox, Going, Going, Gone

Malcolm Todd, s/t

Rachel Chinouriri, Little House EP

EP Grace VanderWaal, CHILDSTAR

Jazz

Hiromi, OUT THERE

Lea Maria Fries, CLEO

Global

Black Sherif, IRON BOY

Youssou N 'Dour, Light the World

Marlon Williams, Te Whare Tīwekaweka

Σtella, Adagio

Riky Rick, Boss Zonke Forever

Credits

Host: Stephen Thompson

Guest: Zach McCormick, The Current

Producer: Simon Rentner

Editor: Otis Hart

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Vice President, Music and Visuals: Keith Jenkins

