Carols & Croissants: A Morning of Holiday Harmonies & Tasty Delights with pianist Kevin Bylsma and the Kerrytown Concert House Chorale

This year, on the first Saturday morning of December, kick off your holiday season with a visit to the Kerrytown Farmers Market followed by a cheerful yuletide concert at Kerrytown Concert House! Kerrytown Concert House continues its Annual Croissant Concert tradition with Carols & Croissants: A Morning of Holiday Harmonies and Tasty Delights featuring the Kerrytown Concert House Chorale, a chamber choral ensemble comprised of seasoned professional choral singers, many of whom are members of the choir at the historic Mariners’ Church of Detroit, including our own KCH Director Monica Swartout-Bebow. Led by pianist and choir director Kevin Bylsma, the singers will fill the hall with festive holiday music, featuring choral works, solos, and opportunities for audience participation with caroling interspersed throughout and audience members invited to join in the singing! As always, guests will enjoy complimentary croissants, pastries, coffee, and orange juice while also savoring the musical spirit of the season.