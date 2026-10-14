Dave Bennett Quartet: Swing, Pop & Rock
Dave Bennett Quartet: Swing, Pop & Rock
Get ready for an exhilarating evening of music with the Dave Bennett Quartet as they Swing, Pop, and Rock! Clarinetist and multi-instrumentalist Dave Bennett leads his talented quartet, featuring Jeff Kressler on piano, Ed Fedewa on bass, and Pete Siers on drums, through a spirited journey across the decades of American music. Their setlist moves from Big Band swing classics to chart-topping pop hits and rock and roll favorites, showcasing Bennett’s range as a performer who’s just as comfortable channeling Benny Goodman as he is Jerry Lee Lewis. From toe-tapping rhythms to soulful melodies, this concert promises to delight music lovers of all ages.
Kerrytown Concert House
Adults: $32-42; Students & Youth: $20-30
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Kerrytown Concert House
7347692999
kch@kerrytownconcerthouse.com
Artist Group Info
Dave Bennett
Kerrytown Concert House
415 N. 4th Ave.Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104
734-769-2999
kch@kerrytownconcerthouse.com