Donia Human Rights Center Panel | Human Rights Reporting: Stories from the Field

Tanzil Asif, Erica Hellerstein, and Shan Li, three of this year's Knight-Wallace Fellows, will discuss their experiences covering human rights stories in China, Ukraine, India, and Latin America, as well as challenges they faced in reporting these stories. The panelists will offer comparative insights from their field experiences and lessons for all of us seeking to better understand how journalists navigate risks and conduct investigations in often precarious contexts.

Can't attend in person? Click on the link below to register to watch the livestream.

https://myumi.ch/ykJ4P

About the Speakers

Tanzil Asif

Founder, Main Media

Tanzil Asif is an Indian journalist and founder of the Bihar-based hyperlocal news platform, Main Media. His work includes video reporting and writing on a wide range of issues, including politics, climate change, systemic development, and the marginalization of minorities, including India's Muslim minority. He has contributed to outlets such as Al Jazeera, The Hindu, The Wire, The Quint, Outlook Magazine and BehanBox.

Erica Hellerstein

Immigration and Labor Reporter, El Tímpano

Erica Hellerstein is the senior immigration and labor reporter at El Tímpano, an outlet serving the Bay Area's Latino and Mayan immigrants. Previously, she spent more than a decade reporting on human rights across the U.S., Latin America, Africa and Europe, investigating labor exploitation, gender-based violence, rising authoritarianism and the surveillance state. In 2025, she reported from Ukraine on her hidden family history and how Jewish Ukrainian identity is evolving amid Russia's invasion.

Shan Li

South Asia Correspondent, Wall Street Journal

Shan Li is the South Asia correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, covering politics, culture and economic issues in India and the surrounding region. She previously served as China correspondent for The Journal, reporting on the global influence of Chinese tech companies and the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic from Wuhan. She and other colleagues had their press credentials revoked and were expelled from China by the Chinese government in 2020.

About the Moderator

Lynette Clemetson

Director, Wallace House Center for Journalists

Lynette Clemetson is Director of Wallace House Center for Journalists, home of the Knight-Wallace Fellowships for Journalists and the Livingston Awards for Young Journalists at the University of Michigan. She came to the university from NPR, where she was Senior Director of Strategy and Content Initiatives. Her career in journalism spans newspapers, magazines and audio across a range of platforms. As a reporter, she was a Washington-based correspondent for The New York Times and Newsweek. Prior to her domestic correspondent work, she was an international correspondent for Newsweek based in Hong Kong.

If there is anything we can do to make this event accessible to you, please contact us at umichhumanrights@umich.edu. Please be aware that advance notice is necessary as some accommodations may require more time for the university to arrange.