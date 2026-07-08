Fun Fest 2026

Fundamental Sound Co. Presents

The 6th Annual FUN FEST at Frog Island Amphitheater!

Incredible local live music, art, vendors, and good vibes all day!

Main stage -

Gabriel Brass Band, Pajamas wsg Rik Strange, The Pherotones, Tikimen of Berlin, Blaine Luis, James Bourland & The Staches, Sophiyah E & S.O.L Tribe

Acoustic Stage -

Adam Snyder, Skinned Knees, Maddy Ringo, Carmel Liburdi

Fun Fest is a free festival, however there is a $20 suggested donation to help cover costs. A ticket purchase is a donation to help keep the festival going!

AFTER PARTY at Ziggy’s from 11pm-1am. More live music from Rose Tones and Violet Sol