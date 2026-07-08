Fun Fest 2026
Fun Fest 2026
Fundamental Sound Co. Presents
The 6th Annual FUN FEST at Frog Island Amphitheater!
Incredible local live music, art, vendors, and good vibes all day!
Main stage -
Gabriel Brass Band, Pajamas wsg Rik Strange, The Pherotones, Tikimen of Berlin, Blaine Luis, James Bourland & The Staches, Sophiyah E & S.O.L Tribe
Acoustic Stage -
Adam Snyder, Skinned Knees, Maddy Ringo, Carmel Liburdi
Fun Fest is a free festival, however there is a $20 suggested donation to help cover costs. A ticket purchase is a donation to help keep the festival going!
AFTER PARTY at Ziggy’s from 11pm-1am. More live music from Rose Tones and Violet Sol
Frog Island Amphitheater
$20 suggested donation
01:00 PM - 01:00 AM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Fundamental Sound Co.
7347488777
fundamentalsoundco@gmail.com
Frog Island Amphitheater
699 Rice StreetYpsilanti , Michigan 48198