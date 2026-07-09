Jazz Quartet: There and Back Again

Coming to Zal Gaz Grotto, There and Back Again features the sounds of Joaquin Moore Galvan on saxophone, Milo Stout on piano, Daphne Titterington on bass, and Max Welterlen on drums. The quartet, made up of University of Michigan students, is a collaborative effort that seeks to showcase their compositions and arrangements of jazz, R&B, and pop standards. Perfect for a fun and engaging night of music for everyone!

