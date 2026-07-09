Jazz Quartet: There and Back Again
Jazz Quartet: There and Back Again
Coming to Zal Gaz Grotto, There and Back Again features the sounds of Joaquin Moore Galvan on saxophone, Milo Stout on piano, Daphne Titterington on bass, and Max Welterlen on drums. The quartet, made up of University of Michigan students, is a collaborative effort that seeks to showcase their compositions and arrangements of jazz, R&B, and pop standards. Perfect for a fun and engaging night of music for everyone!
Zal Gaz Grotto
$10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
Joaquin Moore
joaquinemoore@gmail.com
Zal Gaz Grotto
2070 West StadiumAnn Arbor, Michigan 48103