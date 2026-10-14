NYC Cabaret Artist Ari Axelrod – L’chaim: To Life. To Love. To You.

Ari Axelrod returns to Kerrytown Concert House and his hometown of Ann Arbor for a residency, including an encore performance of L’chaim! To Life, To Love, To You, following its hit debut at KCH in March 2026.

L’chaim! was born out of his earlier show Now That That’s Off My Chest, which chronicled his journey through breast cancer. This deeply personal evening is built around songs that give him chills, songs that remind him he’s alive and what a gift that is. Blending Broadway, contemporary musical theatre, and Jewish and international repertoire, the show pairs powerful vocals with intimate, heartfelt storytelling, delivered with Ari’s signature warmth, humor, and theatrical flair. It is a celebration of resilience, connection, and joy, and a moving toast to life, love, and the beauty of being here.