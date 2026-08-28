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Ross Education Incoming Students Orientation

Ross Education Incoming Students Orientation

Student Orientation Session for incoming students: We will review all the essential information to ensure a successful start, including Academic policies, Attendance requirements, Dress Code and our digital Learning Management System. You will also get a guided tour of the campus and classrooms to help you find your way around, alongside dedicated support to set up your new laptop. We look forward to sharing some fun moments together as well!

Opened in 1983, the Ross Medical Education Center Ann Arbor campus is located near the Secretary of State in the Glencoe Crossing strip mall on Washtenaw between Golfside and Carpenter. The campus is easily accessible by both MI-23 and I-94 and is situated on the south side of the city, just north of Ypsilanti.

Ross Medical Education Center
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Ross Education
https://rosseducation.edu
Ross Medical Education Center
4687 Washtenaw Ave
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48108
(734) 434-7320
https://rosseducation.edu/