Ann Arbor Clerk's Office releases finalized vote statistics for November 2022 election

Every single person who registered to vote in Ann Arbor within 14 days of last November’s general election ended up casting a ballot.

That’s one of the findings in a newly released analysis of the election issued by the Ann Arbor City Clerk’s Office.

Out of those who registered, roughly 90 percent cast their vote by absentee ballot, while the other 10 percent voted in person.

City Clerk Jackie Beaudry says that surge in last-minute registrations caused long lines at the polls on election day.

“For those who were not yet registered, we experienced very long lines for same-day registration, so we continue to look at new ways to get that message out to voters that while they have that right to do that on Election Day. They can also do it much earlier."

Beaudry says they are looking into ways to encourage more people to register ahead of time for the next election, especially now that the state has updated its election rules to allow early voting.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

