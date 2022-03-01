Michigan four-year high school graduation rates down, mirror national trend

The data shows most of the off-track students from the expected class of 2021 were still enrolled in school—meaning they’re taking more time to graduate.

Wendy Zdeb is executive director of the Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals. She says that trend may continue.

“And I think we need to make allowances for that and not necessarily look at that as a punishing factor for schools who may not be graduating students in in four years, if it’s their choice. You know? And may be for a good reason that that works better for them.”

Education leaders are blaming the pandemic for the decline in four-year graduation rates. Five and six-year rates were still up.

