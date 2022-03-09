Michigan House panel battles over schools resolution

Democratic Representative Matt Koleszar questioned the sponsor, Republican Representative Pat Outman, about the language in the resolution. Outman declined to answer.

“So what evidence do you have that there is radical politics permeating public school curricula that amount to political indoctrination?” “Again, representative, I don’t want to get into specifics.”

The measure goes now to the House floor. The GOP-controlled state Senate adopted a similar resolution last month. Resolutions don’t carry legal weight. But this does put on display the stark partisan contrast in Michigan when it comes to politics and schools.

