Michigan pension board votes to dump Russian investments

At last check, Michigan pension funds had roughly $59 million invested in Russian assets. That is a tiny fraction of the state’s total pension fund portfolio. Ron Leix with the Michigan Treasury says the state’s divestment would help add to international pressure on Russia.

“Any state assets that could be used to support and prolong Russia’s war against Ukraine runs contrary to the purpose of providing benefits to individuals who’ve dedicated their professional lives to public service.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer called last week for the pension board to divest state retirement plans from Russian assets.

