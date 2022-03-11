Redistricting commission doubles down on raises, loses more staff

Last month, the commission gave itself a cost-of-living adjustment—citing rising inflation. It faced heavy public backlash for doing so. Now, the group voted down a motion to reconsider.

Newly-elected chair M.C. Rothhorn says the job doesn’t come with health benefits and that this is some commissioners’ only source of income.

“I think it’s important that we recognize that there’s just a huge wealth gap—we all know it—in Michigan especially. And I think we should try to recognize that and remove as many barriers as possible for every single citizen who can be in this position.”

Critics of the raise say the group is doing less work now that it’s responding to lawsuits and not drawing new maps.

