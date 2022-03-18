Mental health overhaul bills receive committee hearing

Bill supporters say the state’s current system is too complicated. They say that can keep people from getting help before they reach a crisis stage. Republican state Representative Mary Whiteford says her plan would help everyone get mental health support.

“Whether it’s mild symptoms of anxiety to more severe of depression, suicide, severe mental illness, drug addiction—which I truly believe is self-medicating for mental illness. So, what we’re doing is making sure every tax dollar matters and actually goes to services.”

The legislation would create a Behavioral Health Oversight Council. It would also require the state to fund certified community behavioral health clinics.

