Whitmer, Democrats make re-election pitch at endorsement convention

In a speech Saturday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer highlighted her recent lawsuit to invalidate the state’s dormant abortion ban if the landmark Roe v. Wade decision is overturned. She pledged to—in her words—"fight like hell” regardless of what happens to “roe.”

“Right now, I am the last line of defense against efforts to pull our state backwards by restricting the right to choose and weakening our democracy. I will use that veto pen every time.”

Saturday’s convention was otherwise largely uneventful as none of the races where candidates sought endorsement were contested. The state GOP’s endorsement convention takes place on April 23rd.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

