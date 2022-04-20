Gubernatorial candidates file signatures ahead of deadline

The crowded field hoping to win the Republican nomination this August is the largest in recent state history. Self-described quality guru Perry Johnson was the last of the candidates to file their nominating petitions. He told reporters that was intentional.

“In the end, we think we’re going to win. So, I’m going to be here talking to all of you in the end. So, why not have an opportunity at the end for everybody see what Michigan is going to have in the future?”

Johnson says he’s willing to spend—in his words— “whatever it takes” of his own money to win the race. The winner of the Republican primary will face Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer in November.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

