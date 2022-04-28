Maddock still has office, staff and leadership ambitions after being booted from GOP caucus

Maddock can still vote and will keep his office and committee assignments. But he won’t be allowed in closed-door meetings of the GOP caucus, or access to policy advice that’s only available to Republican members.

It’s no secret that Maddock has been a troublesome presence in the House and is intensely disliked by some colleagues.

But Republican Representative Andrew Beeler said the final straw may have been Maddock’s efforts to recruit challengers to try and unseat some GOP incumbents in primaries.

“It’s hard to work with folks who are actively campaigning against you or a fellow colleague,” he told Michigan Public Radio.

House GOP Communications Director Gideon D’Assandro would not comment on what led GOP lawmakers to take the unusual but not unprecedented move. He also said Maddock will continue to be allowed the core privileges that go with being elected to the House.

“So voting, committee assignments, his own staff, being able to provide answers and help to any constituents who call, being here on the House floor, nothing like that has changed at all,” D’Assandro said.

But some lawmakers said this could actually work out for Maddock if it boosts his cachet with Trump Republicans who are happy to see any upset of the status quo. And Maddock also seems to sense opportunity in the chaos.

“I had my best fundraising day of my entire life,” he told reporters as he headed over to Wednesday’s House session.

Maddock is still seeking reelection in November as a Republican and also hopes to return after that as the Donald Trump-backed candidate to be the next state House leader, a decision that will be made next year by lawmakers elected in November.

