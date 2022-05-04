Michigan Senate advances several department budget bills

Some highlights of the spending bills include $2 billion set aside for future tax cuts and increases in higher education funding. Republican Senator Kim LaSata says the proposal aims to expand Michigan’s workforce.

“Enrollment declines means that there will be fewer people to fill job vacancies requiring credentialed workers. This budget recognizes that by making postsecondary degrees more accessible and affordable.”

The Higher Education spending plan was among the few that received wide bipartisan support. The Senate still needs to pass its proposed budgets for School Aid, the Department of Education, and the state Health Department.

