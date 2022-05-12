Michigan Senate passes dyslexia education bills

The legislation aims to address the needs of students showing traits of dyslexia through screenings, tiered support, and teacher training.

Democratic state Senator Jeff Irwin co-sponsored the package.

“A lot of the conversation in committee was about the assessment and the interventions and exactly where those lines were drawn. But one of the most important parts of this legislation was actually that training piece. That training and investment to make sure the next generation of educators have all the skills and all the tools they need to help students learn to read.”

Under the bills, teachers would need a certain level of dyslexia-related instruction to gain professional certification. They passed the Senate with wide support.

