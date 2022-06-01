Briefs filed in Johnson lawsuit, state moves to dismiss Craig case

GOP candidates like Perry Johnson sued last week after losing their spots in the primary race. The state elections bureau recommended they be left off the ballot due to alleged signature fraud and a lack of valid signatures. Nancy Wang’s group “Voters Not Politicians” filed an amicus brief in court to keep the Johnson campaign off the ballot.

“You should really uphold the law because to allow something like this, to allow Perry Johnson and other candidates to get on the ballot despite fraudulent signatures, that would set a dangerous precedent.”

Meanwhile, state officials have asked to dismiss a separate lawsuit involving another candidate—James Craig.

