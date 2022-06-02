Court of Appeals rejects Johnson, Markey efforts to get on primary ballot

The court said Perry Johnson and Michael Markey failed to collect enough valid signatures and that’s reason enough for the Michigan Bureau of Elections to keep them off the ballot.

From the court opinion rejecting Johnson’s request:

“We conclude that Johnson has not carried his burden of establishing that he is entitled to a writ of mandamus, so we deny his complaint.”

The Johnson and Markey campaigns argued the state was too aggressive in policing signatures. It appears widespread signature fraud by paid petition circulators is behind the shortfall.

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig has also filed a lawsuit seeking to reverse a decision to keep his name off the GOP primary ballot. All these cases could wind up before the Michigan Supreme Court – with a Friday deadline approaching to finalize the ballot.

