Canadian manufacturer of electric vehicle chargers comes to Michigan

State officials are announcing a $3 million investment from Canada-based company FLO into a facility in Auburn Hills. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer describes it as a “victory” for the state’s mobility future.

“So, this transition to electric represents an incredible opportunity for Michigan. From the iconic big three to countless parts supplier and the original equipment manufacturers, we will create jobs and prosperities for Michigan families for generations to come.”

The Auburn Hills plant aims to build 250,000 EV chargers by 2028. It will be FLO’s first US-based manufacturing facility.

