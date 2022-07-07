Absentee ballot requests up substantially from 2018 primary

Absentee ballot requests for Michigan’s upcoming primary elections are outpacing the 2018 cycle by hundreds of thousands.

Less than four weeks out from the primaries, the state says over 840,000 ballots have been issued.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says it’s a sign that voters trust in the absentee voting process—regardless of misinformation.

“Most voters on both sides of the aisle are smart of to know the difference between what’s truth and what’s not. And it’s also a reflection of the work of election officials across our state to continue to be transparent and professional and non-partisan and truthful about how they operate our elections.”

Despite the influx in absentee ballots, local clerks are not allowed to begin processing them until Election Day.

