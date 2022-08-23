Michigan announces locations for EV charging station partnership

New details about an electric vehicle charging partnership in Michigan came out Monday.

Officials say the company “Volta Charging” will put a handful of chargers at Kroger locations around southeast Michigan within about a year.

Charlie Tyson is with Michigan’s Office of Future Mobility and Electrification. He says steps like that will help reduce anxiety over the range of electric vehicle batteries.

“And as electric vehicle prices go down, we can bring more manufacturing of batteries to Michigan and increase the number of electric vehicles that are produced here. We hope that can really spur the adoption of electric vehicles.”

The new stations will include some fast chargers that can fill a battery to 80% in an estimated 15 to 45 minutes.

They’ll be going to Krogers in Lapeer, Southgate, Westland, and Roseville.

