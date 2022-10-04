Governor Whitmer issues insulin-related directive

Michigan’s governor wants state agencies to find new ways to lower the cost of insulin for residents. Colin Jackson has more.

According to a new directive, ideas include possibly developing the state’s own bio-similar insulin and producing it or buying some.

The Department of Insurance and Financial Services is among the involved agencies. Director Anita Fox says this effort is shooting for new, creative solutions to high insulin prices.

“Are there public-private partnerships to explore. Have other states—maybe we could work to provide insulin here and to other states and bring jobs to Michigan and bring down other costs at the same time. There may be many ways we haven’t thought out before.”

The governor’s directive requires the departments to file reports with their findings in December.

