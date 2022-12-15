Redistricting commission sues legislature as “last resort”

Michigan’s redistricting commission is suing the state Legislature for a little over $3 million in funding.

The state constitution requires lawmakers to provide “adequate funding” to defend Michigan’s legislative district maps against lawsuits. There are currently two. But the commission has been without a budget to pay its lawyers since October 1st.

Executive director Edward Woods says the lawsuit is a last resort.

“This is not something we were looking to do but we have been requesting funds since May 13th and as [of] today, we haven’t received one dime for Fiscal Year 23 even though we have legal bills.”

State lawmakers didn’t reach a deal on re-authorizing the commission’s leftover money from the previous budget before they adjourned last week.

