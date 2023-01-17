Democrats eye right-to-work repeal, critics warn of consequences

After one week of session, Democratic state lawmakers are already taking steps to repeal Michigan’s “right to work” law.

“Right to work” bans the required payment of some union fees.

Democratic Senator Darrin Camilleri is a repeal sponsor. He says it’s about everyone paying their fair share for negotiated benefits.

“So. that when a union is doing their work on behalf of the entire workforce at a factory that everybody is benefiting from, that the union is also getting fair representation.”

But critics argue only a fraction of union fees go toward bargaining. Jarrett Skorup is with the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.

“Most of the time, unions want workers to pay the full cost of dues. So, they want to pay for all the other activity, which is the political activity, which is the salaries and benefits of all the union employees."

Only two states have taken a "right to work" law off the books in the last 60 years.

