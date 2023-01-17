© 2023 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information
Michigan News

Democrats eye right-to-work repeal, critics warn of consequences

89.1 WEMU | By Colin Jackson
Published January 17, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST
MI_Right-to-Work_Protest_-_11_December_2012_-_crowd2.jpeg
Equality Michigan
/
Wikipedia Media Commons
Photo of the crowd participating in the Right-to-Work Protest on 11 December 2012 at the Capitol in Lansing, Michigan.

After one week of session, Democratic state lawmakers are already taking steps to repeal Michigan’s “right to work” law.

“Right to work” bans the required payment of some union fees.

Democratic Senator Darrin Camilleri is a repeal sponsor. He says it’s about everyone paying their fair share for negotiated benefits.

“So. that when a union is doing their work on behalf of the entire workforce at a factory that everybody is benefiting from, that the union is also getting fair representation.”

But critics argue only a fraction of union fees go toward bargaining. Jarrett Skorup is with the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.

“Most of the time, unions want workers to pay the full cost of dues. So, they want to pay for all the other activity, which is the political activity, which is the salaries and benefits of all the union employees."

Only two states have taken a "right to work" law off the books in the last 60 years.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
Michigan News michiganright to workdarrin camilleriMichigan State SenateMichigan LegislatureMackinac Centerunions
Colin Jackson
Colin Jackson is the Capitol reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network.
See stories by Colin Jackson
Related Content