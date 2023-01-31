Fate of early 2024 Michigan presidential primary date remains open

We could learn this week whether Michigan will host an early presidential primary on February 27 of next year. It has to get done by Wednesday to comply with a national Democratic Party deadline. The problem is Republican National Committee rules would penalize the state Republican Party for moving up its primary date.

Democratic Senator Jeremy Moss is the bill sponsor. He says negotiations are still taking place to find a path to moving up Michigan’s primary.

“The goal of this bill is to move up the Michigan primary, so that we have an early say in the process, so that our voices are amplified in choosing the next nominees for President of the United States,” Moss told Michigan Public Radio. “I think most Michigan voters on both sides of the party spectrum agree with those goals.”

“I don’t think this is a conversation of whether or not there is merit to have an early Michigan primary. It’s really more of a process – how can we land on an early date without penalizing Republican delegates?” said Moss.

The bill is the only item of business on today’s House calendar.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

