Eyes on ERPO bills as Legislature reconvenes

Michigan lawmakers are coming back from spring break this week. One of their main priorities remains gun legislation.

So far, both chambers have passed bills to require safe firearm storage and universal background checks when buying a gun.

Bills concerning Extreme Risk Protection Orders to keep guns from those deemed a threat to themselves or others are still in a House committee.

Democratic Representative Kelly Breen says that’s so she can address many concerns.

“We’re not holding anything up, we’re not waiting to get these perfect, we are trying to strike that balance to make sure we can most effectively implement these laws in as a equitable process as possible.”

Breen says she’s optimistic the bills could move as soon as Wednesday.

