Senate Minority Leader Nesbitt gives update on budget priorities

Michigan Republicans say they’re still looking to play a bigger role in budget negotiations as the process inches along.

This week, conference committees could start meeting to work out differences between House and Senate spending plans.

But Republican Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt says there’s still a ways to go.

“A lot of work to negotiate and actually sit down and give and take and what’s out there. So far, my understanding is that they’re still a ways from even targets between, I guess three main legs of the stool, between the House, Senate and Governor’s office.”

Those targets make up an agreement on how much to spend in the next budget.

Republicans could soon gain some bargaining power since any final plan would need some of their support to take effect immediately.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

