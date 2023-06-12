© 2023 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Michigan News

Senate Minority Leader Nesbitt gives update on budget priorities

89.1 WEMU | By Colin Jackson
Published June 12, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT
Michigan State Senate
Wikipedia Media Commons
/
wikipedia.org
Michigan State Senate

Michigan Republicans say they’re still looking to play a bigger role in budget negotiations as the process inches along.

This week, conference committees could start meeting to work out differences between House and Senate spending plans.

But Republican Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt says there’s still a ways to go.

“A lot of work to negotiate and actually sit down and give and take and what’s out there. So far, my understanding is that they’re still a ways from even targets between, I guess three main legs of the stool, between the House, Senate and Governor’s office.”

Those targets make up an agreement on how much to spend in the next budget.

Republicans could soon gain some bargaining power since any final plan would need some of their support to take effect immediately.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
Michigan News michiganMichigan State SenateMichigan House of RepresentativesMichigan LegislatureAric NesbittMichigan State BudgetBudget proposal
Colin Jackson
Colin Jackson is the Capitol reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network.
See stories by Colin Jackson
Related Content