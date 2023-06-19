© 2023 WEMU
Michigan News

Budget talks: Republicans want in, Democrats say in time

89.1 WEMU | By Colin Jackson
Published June 19, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT
Money
Public Domain Pictures
/
publicdomainpictures.net

Time is ticking for Michigan lawmakers to agree on the state’s next budget ahead of a scheduled break at the end of the month.

Democratic leadership and the governor’s office recently agreed on spending targets for each department.

But Republicans—like Senate Appropriations vice chair Jon Bumstead—say they want more involvement.

“When our minority vice chairs are not engaged at the committee level, it’s really difficult to move forward with a lot of these budgets.”

But Senate Appropriations chair Sarah Anthony—a Democrat—says they’ve been overcommunicating with Republicans.

“We’ll see many of their concepts and ideas reach the final project. But at the end of the day, the people did decide that they wanted to take our state in a different direction. And I think our budget should reflect the will of the people.”

This is Democrats’ first time leading the process in decades.

Colin Jackson
Colin Jackson is the Capitol reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network.
