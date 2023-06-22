Child marriage ban passed in Michigan House

The Michigan House voted Wednesday to outlaw child marriage.

Michigan law currently lets kids 16 and older marry with parental consent. Parents can marry off a child under 16 with a judge’s signature.

Democratic Representative Kara Hope says people are often surprised when they find out.

“So, it’s not only legal, it’s happening. People had no idea that a 13- or 14-year-old child can get married off to an adult man. And that that relationship would have the blessing effectively of the state.”

Supporters of the bills say sexual, physical and mental abuse often accompanies child marriage. Bills to stop it in Michigan have stalled in past legislative sessions.

