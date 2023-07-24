Two Michigan Supreme Court justices says Legislature should revisit felony firearm laws

The defendant was convicted of carrying a firearm while committing a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm, both charges and convictions coming from the same incident.

The defendant said that violates the double jeopardy clauses in the US and Michigan Constitutions. The state Supreme Court heard oral arguments in April on whether to take the case. Now, in an unsigned order, the court declined.

But Justices Elizabeth Welch and Kyra Harris Bolden said in a concurring statement that while the courts got the law right, the law is unfair. Their opinion suggested the Legislature should take another look at the state’s felony firearm laws with an eye towards amendments so defendants don’t face multiple, similar charges arising from the same event.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

