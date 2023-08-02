Rep. Cavitt recall petition moves forward, others fail

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers stopped recall petitions targeting a group of mostly Democratic lawmakers from moving forward Tuesday.

The recall petitions are based on certain votes the lawmakers took. The denied petitions reference the bill numbers but not the content.

Board chair Mary Ellen Gurewitz says they needed more details.

“The number does not give somebody who’s asked to sign a petition sufficient information to make an informed decision.”

But commissioner Tony Daunt says it’s voters’ responsibility to know what they’re signing.

“The less that’s on there that’s open for interpretation, to me, makes the most sense.”

The board split on that issue but noted other concerns—including the petitions being handwritten instead of typed.

One recall petition is moving forward.

