Michigan Department of Civil Rights unveils new hate crime PSA

The Michigan Department of Civil Rights unveiled its new PSA campaign against hate crimes and bias incidents Wednesday.

The video includes various statistics and encourages viewers to report any discriminatory incidents.

Anthony Lewis is the Director of Community Engagement with the state Department of Civil Rights.

He says the PSA can also raise awareness about department resources.

“Sometimes I think there are folks that don’t even know that the Michigan Department of Civil Rights exists, let alone proper reporting. And I think that that’s why we pride ourselves on partnering with our law enforcement partners, with the Attorney General and U.S. Attorneys also, so that to provide that awareness.”

Resources available include a webinar series on hate crimes and bias incidents as well as reporting information.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

