Justice For All Commission workgroup shares early draft of eviction proceeding recommendations

An early draft report from an eviction proceedings workgroup within the Michigan court system’s “Justice for All” Commission is now available for stakeholder comment.

The courts are stressing the draft is early in the process and likely to change before recommendations become final.

It notes issues like racial disparities and that landlords and tenants both often go without lawyers during eviction proceedings.

Will Lawrence is with the “Rent is Too Damn High” coalition.

“It’s just outrageous that tenants should have to represent themselves in court at the risk of being thrown out onto the street.”

Separate from the draft report, the court’s proposed rules governing the landlord-tenant eviction process are expected to become finalized next month.

