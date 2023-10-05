Prescription Drug Affordability Board legislation passes Senate

Bills that would create a new board to address high prescription drug costs made it past the Michigan Senate Wednesday.

The five-member “Prescription Drug Affordability Board” would have the power to set upper pricing limits on certain medications.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt says the bills wouldn’t be effective.

“They’re simply a copy and paste from other states that haven’t seen any real savings for patients in any of ‘em that have passed this.”

But Democratic Senator Darrin Camilleri says the idea is gaining popularity for a reason.

“When you have a nationwide coalition of states who are now going after transparency, as well as the cost of prescription medicines, we know that this is going to be something that is effective.”

Camilleri says a stakeholder council the bill would create to advise the affordability board sets Michigan’s legislation apart from other states.

