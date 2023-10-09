‘Filter First’ bills set up for a vote

Bills meant to prevent lead and other contaminant exposure in schools are being set up for a vote in the Michigan House this week.

The package—known as “Filter First”—would require schools and childcare centers to implement water testing and filtration systems.

Democratic Representative Ranjeev Puri says kids deserve access to safe water.

“I know how much parents trust these institutions with safeguarding their kids’ health and safety. And so, with kids spending upwards of 30 to 40 hours a week in the hands of these institutions, I think the least we can do is make sure that the water they’re consuming is free from any sort of contamination.”

The three-bill package appears to have a clear path to the governor.

One bill is already on its way to her desk. The other two look to have the support to pass whenever the votes can occur.

