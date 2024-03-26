© 2024 WEMU
Understanding state government: An instructional series

MPRN | By Colin Jackson | MPRN
Published March 26, 2024 at 10:35 AM EDT

Policymaking can be really, really confusing. Schoolhouse Rock may have covered the basics. But what about the super niche tasks and processes that keep the Michigan government moving? It can feel like, if you're not a lawmaker, lobbyist, or reporter, it's impossible to know what's going on.

Well, that's where this guide comes in. Want to watch (and understand) a day in the state Senate? We got you. Want to know what's actually in a bill everyone's talking about? That's covered too.

It's your state, see how it's run.

