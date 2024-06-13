Deep fake sexual images bills pass House of Representatives

Michigan House lawmakers voted Wednesday to ban the non-consensual spread of sexual deep fake content.

Deep fakes can involve the use of artificial intelligence to develop realistic images, videos or other content depicting a person.

Democratic Representative Penelope Tsernoglou says the issue has gotten worse over the last five years.

“Victims of these nonconsensual deep fakes have experienced mental distress, financial harms, and even suicide as a direct result.”

Republican Representative Steve Carra says he agrees non-consensual deep fakes are a problem. But he worries about language that wouldn’t allow someone to claim they had verbal consent to spread a deep fake.

“I don’t think that’s appropriate to take away this defense opportunity for somebody who has something accused of them.”

The legislation now heads to the state Senate.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org